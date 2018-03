Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tomb Raider opens this Friday, with Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina) playing Lara Croft and Walton Goggins (Justified) playing an unconventional villain who just wants to get off the island and go home. Director Roar Uthaug (The Wave) told us his inspiration came from the 2013 reboot game, and that was evident in the first and second trailers. That influence is perhaps even more evident in the seven new clips released by Warner.