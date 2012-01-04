Watch: Youth Lagoon tackles suburban decay with ‘July’ video

Bundle up. It may be “July” in Youth Lagoon’s world, but wherever you are tonight, i just got a little colder.

Youth Lagoon mastermind Trevor Powers’ 2011 album “The Year of Hibernation” wasn’t named for nothing. It hypnotizes on the whole as it warmly mellowed and “July’s” no exception. Where it gets messed up is the pristine pacing as bodies seize with the ambiguous (and literal?) hurt of our least-favorite memories of the suburbs.

“For my whole life I’ve dealt with extreme anxiety,” said Powers in a release, on “Hibernation.” “I sometimes feel like I’m literally being eaten up inside. So I started writing these songs. Not just songs about my anxiety, but about my past and my present. Songs about memories, and all those feelings that those bring. I know that if I can be honest about what is inside my mind, there will be others that will be able to relate to it.”

He’s 22. Part of that emotive bombast can be attributed to how young Powers is and how young the clip feels. But it affected me nonetheless, quite nicely, as much as a bummer can. Ace in the broken face.

Youth Lagoon’s on tour starting this month, tour dates below the clip.

Youth Lagoon – July from Tyler T Williams on Vimeo.

01/16: The Reef, Boise

01/19: Neumos, Seattle

01/20: Biltmore, Vancouver

01/21: Doug Fir, Portland

3/10: Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City

3/11: Larimer Lounge, Denver

3/12: Jackpot Music Hall, Lawrence

3/18: Fitzgerald’s, Houston

3/19: One Eyed Jacks, New Orleans

3/20: Club Downunder, Tallahassee

3/21: The Social, Orlando

3/22: Drunken Unicorn, Atlanta

3/23: Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro

3/24: Rock N Roll Hotel, Washington DC

3/26: Union Transfer, Philadelphia

3/27: Bowery Ballroom, New York

3/28: Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn

3/29: Middle East Downstairs, Cambridge

3/30: La Sala Rossa, Montreal

3/31: Lee’s Palace, Toronto

4/02: Radio Radio, Indianapolis

4/03: Firebird, St. Louis

4/04: Metro, Chicago

4/05: Turner Hall, Milwaukee

4/08: Indie O Fest, Mexico City

4/11: Porter’s Pub @ UCSD, San Diego

4/12: Troubadour, Los Angeles

4/13: The Independent, San Francisco