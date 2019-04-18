Marvel Studios

Thor and Thor: The Dark World did little to advance further interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s take on the Norse god of thunder, but Thor: Ragnarok completely turned things around for the Chris Hemsworth-led franchise. That’s because director Taika Waititi, best known for his irreverent and eccentric comedies, managed to put his own spin on the series. (He also managed to successfully let Hemsworth’s natural comedic abilities shine their brightest.) But will there be a Thor 4?

That all depends on whether or not the character survives the events of Avengers: Endgame, as well as if Hemsworth and company want to revisit the franchise. After all, none of the other standalone Marvel franchises have been anything but trilogies. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, however, Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson revealed that the studio may be considering a fourth Thor film:

And as for an upcoming “Thor” sequel, Thompson said she doesn’t know for sure it will happen. (Marvel has kept most of its future MCU plans under wraps until “Endgame” is released.) “I heard that a pitch has happened for [another “Thor” film]. I don’t know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika [Waititi, who directed ‘Ragnarok’] would come back.”

In other words, it sounds like there’s at least some interest in doing another Thor film, should Waititi can be convinced to do it. Then again, this isn’t the first time the possibility has been discussed. Both he and Hemsworth have spoken publicly about the fact that they’ve traded ideas for a potential sequel. While discussing the matter with Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan in 2017, Waititi also said that he would “probably” come back to the franchise.

(Via Los Angeles Time)