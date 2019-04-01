Marvel

Last July, James Gunn was fired (temporarily) from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 after people seemingly acting in bad faith dug up his tweets from nearly a decade ago, tweets which included pedophilia jokes and other disgusting content. Gunn apologized about the tweets years ago and refrained from making similar tweets in the years since, which led to arguments over whether or not we’re going to cancel people over offensive jokes when they’ve already changed their behavior years ago. Cast members of Guardians of the Galaxy — including Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora — argued in an open letter that people should “ease up on the character assassinations and stop weaponizing mob mentality.” Eight months later, Disney rehired Gunn, apparently deciding that years of changed behavior do have the potential of redeeming a person’s reputation.

Zoe Saldana has now weighed in on Gunn’s rehiring, praising Disney for showing “redemption is important.” Saldana spoke her piece in an interview with ET‘s Ash Crossan at the press day for her upcoming film, Missing Link.