Before forming the Philadelphia outfit 2nd Grade with members of Remember Sports, Free Cake For Every Creature, and Friendship, Peter Gill was writing his own music at a feverish pace. While working a casual summer gig, the musician self-recorded a series a demos under the mixtape Wish You Were Here Tour. Now following the success of 2nd Grade’s Hit To Hit debut album, the band is re-recording their demos.

2nd Grade has announced their Wish You Were Here Tour (Revisited) project with an updated recording of the wistful track “Favorite Song.” Clocking in at just under two minutes, the “Favorite Song” rerecording ups the production quality and boasts skittering guitars and crashing symbols. In a statement about the reissue project, Gill said:

“It amazes me on just how many levels ‘Favorite Song’ works, for a sub-2 minute song that practically wrote itself. It’s a total celebration of listening to music, my absolute favorite thing to do in this world. It’s an attempt to tell both sides of a sad misunderstanding. It’s proof of the John Ashbery quote about how proper nouns are the most descriptive words in the English language. Not least of all, it’s a carefully crafted piece in the tradition of ‘April Come She Will’ that nonetheless rejects such a tidy narrative. The stories we tell ourselves through pop music often fail to square up with the facts of our predicaments, but sometimes they can make us feel a whole lot better.”

Listen to “Favorite Song” above.

Wish You Were Here Tour (Revisited) is out 6/25 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.