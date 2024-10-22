A couple years ago, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden called 2nd Grade “the best part of the 2022 power-pop renaissance.” Well,the renaissance isn’t over yet, as the band has a new album, Scheduled Explosions, coming soon, on October 25. As part of their final pre-album push, the group has shared the single “Triple Bypass In B-Flat.”

The band’s Peter Gill says of the song in a statement, “‘Triple Bypass In B-Flat’ is meant to be some kinda antidote to apathy, specifically my apathy. Like Nick Cave, I wrote it with the help of Wikipedia to make sure I have my facts straight regarding June bug behavior.”

That’s not the only new track that dropped today, as Gill also unveiled “Instant Nostalgia” and “Sophomores In The Wild.”

Listen to the new songs above and find the Scheduled Explosions cover art and tracklist below.