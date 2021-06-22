Ada Lea Shares A Vulnerable Video For The New Single ‘Hurt’

Fans haven’t heard from Montreal’s Ada Lea (in terms of new music) since her 2020 EP Woman, Here. Now, though, the artist (real name Alexandra Levy) is back with a soul-baring new song, “Hurt.”

Press materials describe the track as “[living] in a snowy Montreal winter, a city that Levy calls home and lives and breathes through her music.” Levy also says of the song, “I wanted to find a way to communicate complicated feelings using the simplest language possible. I came with a narrative and removed almost every detail, so as not to obfuscate the feeling — but left it open in terms of a resolution: was this hurt necessarily a bad thing?”

She also explained the song’s background on Instagram and noted that she worked on it with Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Marshall Vore, writing, “so much to say… so many ways to say it… so much writers block… stream of consciousness is that this song was recorded in pasadena w the 1 and only [Vore] in early 2020- we were joined by my ride or die; [Mara Wild] on the drums, [Harrison Whitford] on guitar wizard and bass & angel vocals by [Johanna Samuels]. several months later [M̸onse Muro, Peter Hostak, Alice Cloutier-Lachance] and I drove 7 hours north of the 514 and shot this video and thus, hurt was birthed.”

Watch the “Hurt” video above.