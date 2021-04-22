Adrianne Lenker Will Finally Tour Behind Her 2020 Albums This Fall

Adrianne Lenker had a strong 2020. When the pandemic hit, she retreated to a cabin in Massachusetts and emerged with a pair of new albums, Songs and Instrumentals. The former was hailed as one of the year’s stronger releases, but due to the coronavirus, she was mostly limited to performing its songs during pre-taped late-night television appearances. Now that progress seems to be happening in terms of the pandemic and the viability of live entertainment, though, Lenker is planning the finally tour behind Songs and Instrumentals.

Today, she announced a handful of tour dates. The dates span a couple weeks in November and begin with a stop in Burlington, Vermont before hitting up cities in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and other states. The trek wraps up with two shows in Minneapolis.

Lenker previously said of recording both albums, “I had a handful of songs that I was planning on recording, but by the time [engineer Phil Weinrobe] arrived I was on a whole new level of heartsick and the songs were flying through my ears. I was basically lying in the dirt half the time. We went with the flow. A lot of the focus was on getting nourishment from our meals. We cooked directly on the woodstove, and we went on walks to the creek every day to bathe. […] I’m grateful that this music has come into existence. These songs have helped me heal. I hope that at least in some small way this music can be a friend to you.”

Find Lenker’s upcoming tour dates below.

11/05 — Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church

11/06 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

11/10 — Cambridge , MA @ The Sinclair

11/12 — Arden, DE @ Gild Hall

11/13 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

11/15 — Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum

11/17 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk- Chumley Theater

11/18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/19 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center (2 shows)