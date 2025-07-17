Here Is Alabama Shakes’ 2025 Reunion Tour Setlist

In 2024, Brittany Howard expressed an interest in an Alabama Shakes comeback. Well, it’s happening: They’ve been teasing new music, and this week, they kicked off a reunion tour.
At the opening July 15 show in Chicago, the band’s setlist (via setlist.fm) pulled largely from their 2015 album Sound & Color. Most notably, the band debuted two new songs, “American Dream” and “Another Life.”
When announcing the tour earlier this year, Howard said in a statement:
“Last year, [guitarist Heath Fogg], [bassist Zac Cockrell], and I started chatting about how much fun it would be to make music together and tour again as Alabama Shakes. This band and these songs have been such a source of joy for all of us. It is crazy that it has been 10 years since we released Sound And Color and eight years since we played a show. But, we didn’t want this to entirely be a look back. We wanted it to be as much about the future as the past. So we have a bunch of new music that will be released soon. We just can’t wait to experience that ‘feeling’ when we start playing those first few notes of ‘Don’t Wanna Fight’ or ‘Gimme All Your Love.'”
Check out the setlist below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Alabama Shakes’ 2025 Tour Setlist
1. “Intro”
2. “Future People”
3. “Don’t Wanna Fight”
4. “I Ain’t The Same”
5. “I Found You”
6. “Guess Who”
7. “Hang Loose”
8. “Hold On”
9. “This Feeling”
10. “Dunes”
11. “Another Life”
12. “Gimme All Your Love”
13. “Over My Head”
14. “Rise To The Sun”
15. “Shoegaze”
16. “Drive By Baby”
17. “Be Mine”
18. “American Dream”
19. “Gemini”
20. “Sound & Color” (encore)
21. “Someday” (encore)
22. “Always Alright” (encore)
Alabama Shakes’ 2025 Tour Dates
07/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival
07/19 — La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater #
07/20 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
07/22 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary •†
07/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater •†
07/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater •†
08/08 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater +
08/09 — Las Vegas NV @ BleauLive Theater +
08/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre +
08/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +
08/14 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/16 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +
08/17 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +
08/19 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *
08/20 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *
08/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *
08/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *
09/04 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre ^
09/05 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^
09/06 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage o
09/08 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavillion ^
09/09 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Outdoors) ^
09/11 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon And Beyond Festival
09/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
09/14 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway <
09/15 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway <
09/17 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ?
09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion At The Mann <
09/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem <
09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Shake Knees Festival
09/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
09/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ‡
09/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ‡
09/27 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory ‡
11/15 — Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
# with Lee Fields
• with Caleb Elliott
† with Alanna Royale
+ with Shannon & The Clams
* with Y La Bamba
^ with Sam Evian
o with Bahamas
< with The Budos Band
? with El Michels Affair
‡ with Greyhounds