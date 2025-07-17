Here Is Alabama Shakes’ 2025 Reunion Tour Setlist

In 2024, Brittany Howard expressed an interest in an Alabama Shakes comeback. Well, it’s happening: They’ve been teasing new music, and this week, they kicked off a reunion tour.

At the opening July 15 show in Chicago, the band’s setlist (via setlist.fm) pulled largely from their 2015 album Sound & Color. Most notably, the band debuted two new songs, “American Dream” and “Another Life.”

When announcing the tour earlier this year, Howard said in a statement:

“Last year, [guitarist Heath Fogg], [bassist Zac Cockrell], and I started chatting about how much fun it would be to make music together and tour again as Alabama Shakes. This band and these songs have been such a source of joy for all of us. It is crazy that it has been 10 years since we released Sound And Color and eight years since we played a show. But, we didn’t want this to entirely be a look back. We wanted it to be as much about the future as the past. So we have a bunch of new music that will be released soon. We just can’t wait to experience that ‘feeling’ when we start playing those first few notes of ‘Don’t Wanna Fight’ or ‘Gimme All Your Love.'”

Check out the setlist below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.