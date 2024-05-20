In 2018, Brittany Howard departed Alabama Shakes and subsequently released her triumphant debut solo album Jaime in 2019, resulting in five nominations and one win at the 2021 Grammys. Most recently, Howard released What Now in February, announced a co-headlining fall tour, and voiced the titular character in Netflix’s Thelma The Unicorn. Still, even with such overwhelming solo success, Howard is open to a future reunion with Alabama Shakes.

“I’m not tired of being asked about it,” Howard told Entertainment Weekly. “It is a beautiful part of my history as a musician [and] changed my life. I love the music we made together. I was just listening to ‘Always Alright’; I haven’t heard it in 10 years.”

Howard added, “As far as what happens in the future, I just follow the curiosity. I feel like if there’s a beat there and the creativity’s calling me there, then that’s something that we’ll have a conversation about, me and the guys. I wouldn’t say the door’s completely closed.”

Alabama Shakes consisted of Howard, Heath Fogg, Zac Cockrell, and Steve Johnson. The Alabama-bred band was founded in 2009 and released two albums, Boys & Girls in 2012 and Sound & Color in 2015. The latter won Best Alternative Music Album and was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2016 Grammys.