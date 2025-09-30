Alabama Shakes are back and they just gave fans their fill of live music, as they just wrapped up a tour. To mark the occasion, they have shared a video from their Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert, of their performance of “Another Life.”

Howard previously said of the song:

“When I wrote Another Life, I was thinking about all the lives we carry. The ones we’re living right now, the ones that slipped away because of different choices, the what ifs, the what wasn’t meant to be, the goodbyes, and the chance encounters that feel divine. This song is about those threads and how they stretch across time and space, connecting every version of who we are. It’s about letting them come together, letting them harmonize, and realizing that goodbye isn’t really goodbye. It’s more like I’ll see you later. A collective story that never stops unfolding. I’m glad we opened this door into this reality of us making music together again.”

Watch the “Another Life” performance above. Below, find the band’s upcoming tour dates, along with their tour setlist.