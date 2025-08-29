Earlier this year, Brittany Howard said she “wouldn’t say the door’s completely closed” on an Alabama Shakes reunion. It turns out the door is wide open: They’re currently on a reunion tour, and today, the band shared “Another Life,” their first new song in over a decade. A press release notes a new album is indeed on the way, too.
Howard says of the song in a statement:
“When I wrote Another Life, I was thinking about all the lives we carry. The ones we’re living right now, the ones that slipped away because of different choices, the what ifs, the what wasn’t meant to be, the goodbyes, and the chance encounters that feel divine. This song is about those threads and how they stretch across time and space, connecting every version of who we are. It’s about letting them come together, letting them harmonize, and realizing that goodbye isn’t really goodbye. It’s more like I’ll see you later. A collective story that never stops unfolding. I’m glad we opened this door into this reality of us making music together again.”
Listen to “Another Life” above. Below, find the band’s upcoming tour dates, along with their setlist.
Alabama Shakes’ 2025 Tour Dates
09/04 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre #
09/05 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #
09/06 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage %
09/08 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion #
09/09 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Outdoors) #
09/11 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/13 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
09/14 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway <
09/15 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann <
09/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem <
09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
09/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre *
09/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ‡
09/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ‡
09/27 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ‡
11/15 — Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
# with Sam Evian
% with Bahamas
with El Michels Affair
* with Concurrence
‡ with Greyhounds
Alabama Shakes’ 2025 Tour Setlist
1. “Intro”
2. “Future People”
3. “Don’t Wanna Fight”
4. “I Ain’t The Same”
5. “I Found You”
6. “Guess Who”
7. “Hang Loose”
8. “Hold On”
9. “This Feeling”
10. “Dunes”
11. “Another Life”
12. “Gimme All Your Love”
13. “Over My Head”
14. “Rise To The Sun”
15. “Shoegaze”
16. “Drive By Baby”
17. “Be Mine”
18. “American Dream”
19. “Gemini”
20. “Sound & Color” (encore)
21. “Someday” (encore)
22. “Always Alright” (encore)