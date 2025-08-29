Earlier this year, Brittany Howard said she “wouldn’t say the door’s completely closed” on an Alabama Shakes reunion. It turns out the door is wide open: They’re currently on a reunion tour, and today, the band shared “Another Life,” their first new song in over a decade. A press release notes a new album is indeed on the way, too.

Howard says of the song in a statement:

“When I wrote Another Life, I was thinking about all the lives we carry. The ones we’re living right now, the ones that slipped away because of different choices, the what ifs, the what wasn’t meant to be, the goodbyes, and the chance encounters that feel divine. This song is about those threads and how they stretch across time and space, connecting every version of who we are. It’s about letting them come together, letting them harmonize, and realizing that goodbye isn’t really goodbye. It’s more like I’ll see you later. A collective story that never stops unfolding. I’m glad we opened this door into this reality of us making music together again.”

Listen to “Another Life” above. Below, find the band’s upcoming tour dates, along with their setlist.