Foo Fighters superfans know that before Taylor Hawkins joined the band in 1997, he was Alanis Morisette’s drummer. Hawkins appears throughout Alanis’ iconic debut album, Jagged Little Pill, and provided the thump for the Canadian singer’s tour. Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney was her bassist, but I digress, because on Tuesday night at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert in Los Angeles, Alanis took the stage to honor her late friend and delivered an impactful rendition of her ubiquitous hit, “You Oughta Know.”

There was no introduction for Morisette as she walked onto the stage to the quiet hum of the drums played by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. The song was also backed by the Foo Fighters who essentially served as the house band for the evening’s performances. This performance comes after Morisette dedicated “Ironic” to Hawkins at a concert in London this past June.

At LA’s Kia Forum, Alanis just plain rocked hard. In black pants and an unbuttoned flow-y silk shirt, she coursed back and forth on the stage, working the crowd almost as possessed as she was back in the mid 90s when Hawkins was banging away on the drums for the then-budding star. A touching photograph of Hawkins and Alanis flashed on the video board as her performance concluded. She then gave Dave Grohl a parting hug and exited stage left to a roar of applause.