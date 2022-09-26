Over the weekend, Olivia Rodrigo dropped by the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame gala in Toronto, to induct Alanis Morissette in with a special tribute. Rodrigo noted that listening to Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill inspired her tremendously has a songwriter. The two would eventually meet last year for a Rolling Stone cover shoot, before performing “You Oughta Know” together at Rodrigo’s Los Angeles concert.

“My life was completely changed,” Rodrigo said (as iHeartRadio notes). “Alanis’ songwriting was unlike anything I had ever heard before and I haven’t heard anything quite like it since. And that voice — fierce and tender and sometimes funny and playful. I became hooked for life.”

“Even more than your long list of musical achievements, I look up to your character and your kindness most of all,” she continued. “I’ll carry the advice that you’ve given me for my whole life.”

Along with Rodrigo’s participation in the gala’s tribute to Morissette, a number of other musicians joined in as well. Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, and Serena Ryder performed some of Morissette’s biggest hits, from “Ironic” to “Hand In My Pocket.” Pre-recorded speeches from Tegan And Sara, Martin Short, and Jann Arden were aired. Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill collaborator Glen Ballard also recorded a video tribute, saying, “So many great songwriters have come out of Canada, and you’re at the top of the list. The gala also honored Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster, and Daniel Lavoie.

Morissette eventually gave a ten-minute speech, expressing her joy and gratitude as an inductee. “The best part about songwriting for me is being in a room and feeling safe,” she said. “I am so privileged to be able to do what I do and that there were so many incredible opportunities to my left and right as I moved along, and I am so grateful for that.”