Earlier this week marked three months since Taylor Hawkins’ tragic and untimely death. The Foo Fighters drummer was found unresponsive in a Colombian hotel room hours before the band was scheduled to play in the South American country. Tributes for Hawkins poured in from all corners of the music industry as names like Machine Gun Kelly, Hayley Williams, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more took time to honor the drummer in their own ways. Alanis Morissette has now joined that list as she remembered Hawkins during a recent show in London.

On Tuesday night, as Morissette performed “Ironic” from her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, images of Hawkins appeared on a screen behind her. Afterward, the message “In Memory of Taylor Hawkins” could be read on the screen. Hawkins played in Morisette’s live band back in 1995 in support of her tour for Jagged Little Pill. He also played drums for her until 1997, the year he joined Foo Fighters.

Morissette will perform at one of two upcoming tribute concerts for Hawkins. She will join Miley Cyrus, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Jon Theodore, Brad Will and Pat Wilson, and others on September 27 for a show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The other tribute concert will occur earlier in the month on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London.

You can watch Morissette’s tribute to Hawkins in the video above.

