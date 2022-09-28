The Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Tuesday night (September 27th) was a star-studded affair. Collaborators and friends of the dearly departed Foo Fighters drummer gathered to pay tribute to Hawkins with the thing he was best at, rock and roll. One of the artists who performed at the Los Angels tribute who was not present on stage for the London show at Wembley Stadium on September 5th, was Miley Cyrus, and she left an indelible mark on the LA stage.

Playing with Def Leppard and the Foo Fighters, Cyrus assumed lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s “Photograph.” With her blonde hair waving, Cyrus was clad in a tight-fitting black dress, gold belt, and of course, a sleek pair of sunglasses. Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott joined Cyrus at one point during the chorus, although Cyrus didn’t really need any help. She easily commanded the hard rock song, just as her friend Taylor Hawkins would have wanted her to.

Shortly after Hawkins’ death in March, Cyrus sent out a tweet dedicating her Lollapalooza Brazil performance that night in his honor, calling him, “The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll!” This full circle moment made her performance on Tuesday night all the more powerful.