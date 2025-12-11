Alex G Announces A Quick Run Of North American Tour Dates For 2026

Alex G’s Headlights is one of the best albums of 2025. The fun is continuing into 2026, though: Today (December 11), Alex G announced a new run of tour dates for next year.

The shows launch on April 14, 2026 in Mexico City and will see him play two nights in Portland and Seattle, as well as one-night engagements in Sacramento, San Jose, Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. For the US shows, in partnership with PLUS1, $1 from each ticket will go to support local nonprofit organizations providing critical services to young people.

Pre-sales run from December 16 at 10 a.m. local time until December 17 at 10 p.m. local time. The general on-sale starts December 18 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Uproxx’s Steven Hyden said of Alex G’s album earlier this year, “Getting back to R.E.M.: They were able to thread this needle of having indie integrity while also making the most pop-friendly and mainstream music of their career on albums like Out Of Time and Automatic For The People. This Alex G record has that vibe. It sounds like his straightest album, in terms of it feeling like relatively normal singer-songwriter music. But it doesn’t seem he’s making any of the obvious ‘sellout’ concessions. It’s just a really likeable, accessible record.”

Find Alex G’s upcoming tour dates below.