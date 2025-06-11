Will 2025 Be The Year Of Alex G?

My favorite song of the year so far is about starting anew. It’s by the 32-year-old singer-songwriter Alex G, and it has a beautiful chord progression arranged with lustrous acoustic guitars, mandolin licks, and a warm-sounding accordion. “When the light came / big and bright / I began another life,” he sings. Actually, he might be talking about death. Either way, the combination of mystery and melody has kept “Afterlife” in constant rotation for the past two weeks.

The song certainly signals a new chapter for the Philadelphia native. It’s the first single from Headlights, his forthcoming debut (due July 18) with RCA, the label poised to turn one of the most popular and influential indie artists of the past 15 years into a full-on mainstream proposition. And “Afterlife” suggests that Alex G is more than ready to level up — in a catalog already loaded with idiosyncratic earworms, “Afterlife” is possibly the most immediately endearing song he’s ever written.

It could be argued that Alex G already is a rock star. His 9.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify outpaces many acts you might assume are more popular. (It’s about as many listeners as Turnstile, Boygenius, and The National have combined.) And his influence is now pervasive enough that Alex G-like artists have already established big careers. A prominent example is Mk.gee, whose 2024 breakout hit Two Star & The Dream Police has a lo-fi dreaminess that feels indebted to Alex G’s early Bandcamp releases. (He also, clearly, favors the seventh letter of the alphabet.) While it might have seemed a little strange at first to imagine such a quintessentially independent artist sharing a label with Britney Spears, Doja Cat, and Sleep Token, Alex G’s musical footprint justifies it.

In the indie world, Alex G became a leading figure in part because of his ability to pull from many different styles of music and integrate them in ways that feel natural and singular. You can see that talent on display in the video for “Afterlife,” which combines down-home visuals filmed at a community square dance in Texas with music reminiscent of British and Celtic folk. (I would bet that he recently had a “Pogues and Led Zeppelin III” phase.) Though in true Alex G fashion, you only see flashes of the actual artist lurking in the background. It speaks to his penchant for obfuscation, both in his music (where he frequently modulates his voice into wildly twisted tones) and public persona (totally nondescript, possibly on purpose).

When the occasion demands it, he can present as a conventional “sensitive guy” singer-songwriter, like his 2022 performance of “Miracles” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. If this were your introduction to Alex G, you would assume he was just another good-looking dude with a guitar who sings nice ditties about wanting to start a family. “Blessing” (another song from his most recent LP, God Save The Animals) represents the subversive flipside of that equation — it’s a surly pseudo-nu metal number with a loping, sinister groove that Alex unironically claimed was inspired by Audioslave’s hit power ballad “Like A Stone.” (It honestly does sound a lot like that song.)

These tracks, along with “Afterlife,” demonstrate how Alex G freely mixes tradition with novelty, and old-fashioned songwriting with of-the-moment production flavors. His music might have the shape of singer-songwriter music, but it’s not constructed like how that music is normally put together. And it feels that way when you listen to it. “As far as production, I’d imagine I have a lot in common with electronic or pop producers,” he once told Pitchfork. “I’m not trying to get something organic, I’m going in and chopping stuff up, manipulating things after the fact. I don’t care about the process. I just want the product to sound exactly how I want it.”

That approach puts Alex G solidly in line with the current musical climate. (Putting out a cowboy-themed video in the midst of an Americana gold rush is solid marketing as well.) But can Alex G really be a crossover indie-rock megastar on the level of Mitski or Phoebe Bridgers, who moved into the realm of TikTok virality and arena tours in the early 2020s? Or is he destined to remain a very successful cult hero?