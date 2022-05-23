Indie eccentric Alex G is back with new music to follow his We’re All Going To The World’s Fair film score that arrived last month. Tracks like “End Song” and “Main Theme” were simultaneously cinematic and in tune with his usual eerie sound. Today, he’s back with a new song called “Blessing,” and as haunting as it is, it’s not for a horror movie this time.

The static-filled, kaleidoscopic track is propelled forward by a collage of whispered voices that are like mirages, discordant guitar chords, and colorful synths. The homemade-appearing music video only contributes to the sense of disorientation.

Along with this track, he has also announced tour dates for this fall, including openers Hatchie, Barrie, and Sadurn at select dates. Check out the full tour below and listen to “Blessing” above.

06/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center *

06/02 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island *

06/03 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage *

06/04 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

06/05 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards*

10/06 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

10/07 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ~

10/08 — Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ~

10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ~

10/10 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ~

10/12 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ~

10/14 — Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell ~

10/16 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ~

10/17 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ~

10/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

10/22 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

10/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ^

10/26 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

10/27 — Fort Worth, TX – Tulips ^

10/29 — Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

11/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

11/02 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

11/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

11/04 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre ^

11/05 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

11/06 — Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD ^

11/08 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/09 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/17 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

11/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

* supporting Bright Eyes

~ with Barrie

^ with Hatchie

# with Sadur