What would happen if you mixed The Strokes’ early music with alt radio and a love of skateboarding and cigarettes? Well, AlexSucks is here to answer that question. The LA-based four-piece just arrived on the scene with their debut album The Gutter, on a mission to make garage rock cool again.

Songs like their title track, “Can We Forget,” and the electrifying “6 Pack And Cigarettes” show off the band’s knack for making music that’s gritty, tongue-in-cheek, and really damn fun. To celebrate the release of their debut album The Gutter and their US tour, AlexSucks sits down with Uproxx to talk flat earthers, LCD Soundsystem, and always wearing a helmet in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Indie, grunge, Alternative, Indie.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Tight. Ex: “Their music was tight.”

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Denver CO.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Evel Knievel, because he’s tight.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

In n Out, Double-Double animal style.

What album do you know every word to?

Benches’ Wishful Thinking.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

LCD Soundsystem, hella sounds. Every synth was played live.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Levis, Converse, and a vintage tee. Because it’s tight.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@memesforskumbags on Instagram.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Do You” by Spoon.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Flat Earthers.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Ok Computer by Radiohead.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

The bush of a car dealership. Just slept right on it.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

First tattoo is a dude skating because I like to skateboard.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Blur.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Bought me a 6 pack and cigarettes.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Wear a helmet….

What’s the last show you went to?

The Cure, Hollywood Bowl.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Starwars.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

Finger boarding.

The Gutter is out now via Stairs Music/Hallwood Recordings. Find more information here.