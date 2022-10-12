The 1975 are just days away from the release of their anticipated fifth studio album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Throughout the past month of their early promotional cycle for the album, there’s been everything from live videos, tour dates, upcoming interviews, and potential (but probably not serious) threats on journalists who don’t give the record five stars. In fact, there’s been so much, with even more planned from the band on the way, that we’re using this piece to provide a how-to guide on everything to know about BFIAFL before (and after, depending) it drops.

While early singles “All I Need To Hear” and “I’m In Love With You” provide a romantic side to the band, they still plan on keeping a bit of that edge for the remaining songs.

“There are so many good dick jokes on the record,” lead singer Matty Healy told Pitchfork in August. “It’s all about my dick. I’m obsessed with my dick for some reason. I’m trying to figure out what that represents. I think it’s because there’s such potency to the idea of the dick, and so much fragility in modern masculinity, and my masculinity. I’m obsessed with that duality, of just, like, having a dick.”

Healy also claimed he played both Taylor Swift and comedian Bo Burnham the entire album. “It’s so funny,” Swift told the publication. Although this sparked potential collaboration rumors between the two, no such thing is in the works — according to Healy’s BBC Radio 1 appearance.

Throughout this winter, The 1975 will tour North America in support of BFIAFL. Find the band’s upcoming tour dates here.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out 10/14 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.