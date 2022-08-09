Taylor Swift And Bo Burnham Think The 1975’s New Album Is Pretty Funny

The 1975 are gearing up to drop their next album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Indeed, the album is meant to be funny, and Taylor Swift and Bo Burnham see the humor in it.

A new Pitchfork interview with Matty Healy notes that Swift got an early listen of the album and said of it, “It’s so funny.” It also says that Healy played the LP for Burnham and “was pleased when Burnham laughed at all the right times.”

He also said he was playfully upset with Bo Burnham over “That Funny Feeling,” saying, “He needs to stay in his lane a little bit. When he did that song, I was like, ‘You motherf*cker.’”

Healy also addressed the omnipotence of his penis on the album, saying, “There’s so much of it [laughs]! There are so many good dick jokes on the record. It’s all about my dick. I’m obsessed with my dick for some reason. I’m trying to figure out what that represents. I think it’s because there’s such potency to the idea of the dick, and so much fragility in modern masculinity, and my masculinity. I’m obsessed with that duality, of just, like, having a dick.”

Of the album, he noted, “We’ve done very clever and very cool a lot. But what about — brace yourself — earnest. If you dethrone sincerity with irony, you get an equal tyrant by the end of the day, and I’m kind of tired of it. Because what makes me feel uncomfortable is saying, like, ‘Do you mind telling me that I’m good, or that you love me, just so I can feel OK?’ That’s the sh*t I’m scared of, being seen as some f*cking lame dude. It’s way harder to be a bit naive and soppy without going ‘not,’ or ‘lol,’ or ‘I jack off all the time.’”

Check out the full interview here.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out 10/14 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.