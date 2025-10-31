Back in the 2000s, twin sisters Allison and Katie Crutchfield formed the band P.S. Eliot. In 2011, they broke up and the two went on to do their own things: Katie re-branded as Waxahatchee while Allison started a new band, Swearin’. Now, the sisters are back together and they just made their comeback in a huge way: Today (October 31), they announced their new band, Snocaps, and released their surprise self-titled debut album.

A press release notes the album “recalls Allison’s band Swearin’ and Katie’s early records as Waxahatchee.” Furthermore, featured performers on the project are MJ Lenderman and Brad Cook, with Cook producing and “almost entirely” engineering the album.

There’s also a lo-fi, DIY video for “Coast,” which features the sisters mostly just hanging out, doing things like playing music, getting food, driving, exploring vintage stores, and otherwise doing slice-of-life sorts of things.

Listen to “Coast” above and find the Snocaps cover art and tracklist below.