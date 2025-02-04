Waxahatchee was perhaps the biggest indie artist of 2024, if the results of the Uproxx Music Critics Poll are any indication, thanks to her album Tigers Blood. She had a bit more in the tank there, it turns out, as today (February 4), she shared “Mud,” an outtake from the album’s sessions.

Aside from that, Waxa also has a bunch of tour dates coming up, including some newly announced shows with Outlaw Festival (also featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, and Sheryl Crow).

Meanwhile, Crutchfield is fresh off a major career milestone: her first Grammys as a nominee, as Tigers Blood was up for Best Americana Album (Sierra Ferrell’s Trail Of Flowers won).

Listen to “Mud” above and find Waxahatchee’s tour dates below.