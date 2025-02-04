Indie

Waxahatchee Unveils ‘Tigers Blood’ Outtake ‘Mud’ As She Announces More 2025 Tour Dates

Waxahatchee was perhaps the biggest indie artist of 2024, if the results of the Uproxx Music Critics Poll are any indication, thanks to her album Tigers Blood. She had a bit more in the tank there, it turns out, as today (February 4), she shared “Mud,” an outtake from the album’s sessions.

Aside from that, Waxa also has a bunch of tour dates coming up, including some newly announced shows with Outlaw Festival (also featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, and Sheryl Crow).

Meanwhile, Crutchfield is fresh off a major career milestone: her first Grammys as a nominee, as Tigers Blood was up for Best Americana Album (Sierra Ferrell’s Trail Of Flowers won).

Listen to “Mud” above and find Waxahatchee’s tour dates below.

Waxahatchee’s 2025 Tour Dates

02/21 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *
03/14 — Spicewood, TX @ Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch #
03/29 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
04/26 — Tallahassee, FL @ Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park ^
04/27 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
04/29 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore ^
04/30 — St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheater ^
05/02 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company ^
05/03 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^
05/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn) ^
05/06 — San Antonio, TX @ The Espee ^
05/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
05/09 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle ^
05/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^
05/11 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium ^
05/13 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^
05/14 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center &
05/15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne ^
05/16 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater ^
06/01 — Denver, CO @ Outside Festival
06/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/08 — Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowland Ballroom $
06/09 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall $
06/10 — Bristol, UK @ SWX $
06/11 — London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo $
06/13 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Porto
06/20 — Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
06/21 — Lafayette. NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards %
06/22 — Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival
06/23 — Shelburne, VT @ Shelburne Museum on The Green =
07/29 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ~
07/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~
09/05 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre +
09/06 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre +
09/07 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
09/12 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
09/13 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +
09/19 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater +

* with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Iron & Wine
# with Lucinda Williams and special guests
^ with Wilco
& with Cameron Winter
% with MJ Lenderman and Hurray For The Riff Raff
= with Kevin Morby
$ with Merce Lemon
~ with Lord Huron
+ with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, and Madeline Edwards

