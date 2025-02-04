Waxahatchee was perhaps the biggest indie artist of 2024, if the results of the Uproxx Music Critics Poll are any indication, thanks to her album Tigers Blood. She had a bit more in the tank there, it turns out, as today (February 4), she shared “Mud,” an outtake from the album’s sessions.
Aside from that, Waxa also has a bunch of tour dates coming up, including some newly announced shows with Outlaw Festival (also featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, and Sheryl Crow).
Meanwhile, Crutchfield is fresh off a major career milestone: her first Grammys as a nominee, as Tigers Blood was up for Best Americana Album (Sierra Ferrell’s Trail Of Flowers won).
Listen to “Mud” above and find Waxahatchee’s tour dates below.
Waxahatchee’s 2025 Tour Dates
02/21 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *
03/14 — Spicewood, TX @ Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch #
03/29 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
04/26 — Tallahassee, FL @ Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park ^
04/27 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
04/29 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore ^
04/30 — St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheater ^
05/02 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company ^
05/03 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^
05/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn) ^
05/06 — San Antonio, TX @ The Espee ^
05/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
05/09 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle ^
05/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^
05/11 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium ^
05/13 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^
05/14 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center &
05/15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne ^
05/16 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater ^
06/01 — Denver, CO @ Outside Festival
06/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/08 — Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowland Ballroom $
06/09 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall $
06/10 — Bristol, UK @ SWX $
06/11 — London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo $
06/13 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Porto
06/20 — Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
06/21 — Lafayette. NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards %
06/22 — Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival
06/23 — Shelburne, VT @ Shelburne Museum on The Green =
07/29 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ~
07/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~
09/05 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre +
09/06 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre +
09/07 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
09/12 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
09/13 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +
09/19 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater +
* with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Iron & Wine
# with Lucinda Williams and special guests
^ with Wilco
& with Cameron Winter
% with MJ Lenderman and Hurray For The Riff Raff
= with Kevin Morby
$ with Merce Lemon
~ with Lord Huron
+ with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, and Madeline Edwards