Allison Russell has announced her next album, The Returner, and is treating fans to a glimpse of it by dropping the title track.

Russell’s new album will also feature her “Rainbow Coalition” band and appearances from Wendy & Lisa, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, and Hozier.

“My goal with The Returner – sonically, poetically, and spiritually – is a radical reclamation of the present tense, a real time union of body, mind, and soul,” Russell shared in a statement. “This album is a much deeper articulation of rhythm, groove, and syncopation. Groove as it heralds the self back into the body, groove as it celebrates sensual and sexual agency and flowering, groove as an urgent call to action and political activism.”

“In just a word, it’s funkier,” she added. “But as is the history of anything funky, it’s never just a party. It is a multiverse of energies that merges the celebration and the battle cry. For while an embrace of the present tense is a celebration, it is equally an unquestioning leap into battle – cultural, political, environmental.”

Check out Allison Russell’s “The Returner” above. Continue scrolling for the album’s full tracklist and cover art.

1. “Springtime”

2. “The Returner”

3. “All Without Within”

4. “Demons”

5. “Eve Was Black”

6. “Stay Right Here”

7. “Shadowlands”

8. “Rag Child”

9. “Snake Life”

10. “Requiem”

The Returner is out 9/8 via Fantasy Records. Find more information here.

