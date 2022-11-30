Shaky Knees Festival will return to Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia next May. Today, the festival has unveiled its 2023 lineup, which proves to be promising.

The Killers are set to headline on Friday, May 5, with Manchester Orchestra, Grouplove, Placebo, Mom Roch, and Charlotte Sands also set to perform. Cypress Hill will also take the stage that day, performing their Black Sunday album in its entirety.

On Saturday, May 6, The Mars Volta, Tenacious D, Phantogram, The Front Bottoms, and Soccer Mommy are all set to take the stage, with Muse headlining.

Closing out the festivities on Sunday, May 7 are Father John Misty, Hozier, Future Islands, Taipei Houston, with The Lumineers as the headliner. The Flaming Lips are also one of the closing day’s anticipated acts, and will perform their album Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots

Over 60 acts are scheduled to play Shaky Knees across four stages. The 2023 iteration of Shaky Knees will mark the festival’s 10th anniversary.

General on-sale for GA and VIP passes begins Friday, December 2 at 11 a.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets and view a schedule of performances here.

Check out the full lineup below.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.