Tonight, Americana singer Brandi Carlile graced the Saturday Night Live stage with her presence. For her first performance of the night, Carlile performed “The Story” from her sophomore album, also called The Story.

During her performance, Carlile was joined by a band, and showed off her guitar chops playing electrifying riffs.

The song originally came out in 2007, however, it has remained a fan-favorite of Carlile’s for the past 15 years. Carlile, alongside her bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, spoke about the song’s creation in a 2015 interview with Acoustic Guitar. The trio spoke to each other’s strengths as songwriters.

“With me, it’s a real crap shoot, because it has to do so much with what’s going on in my life, and it’s based solely on lyrics,” Carlile said.” I tend to focus on my feelings and my environment lyrically. I like to really say what I mean and mean what I say, and say things that are special. So all three of us bring something interesting to the band. Tim brings total consistency and a prolific nature, Phil brings eccentricity, and I bring communication.”

