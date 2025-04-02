Allo Darlin’ released three albums between 2010 and 2014, but none since then. But today (March 24), the earnest indie-pop group released their first song in nine years, the sweetly intimate “Tricky Questions.”

“There’s a piazza, Piazza della Signoria, not far from where I used to live, where the Palazzo Vecchio is,” singer Elizabeth Morris wrote in a statement. “You used to be able to go and walk right up to the sculptures in the Loggia, but I think now they are roped off and a guard watches over them. The city was full of tourists during the day, but after 9pm, they would all go back to their hotels. That’s when the city came alive to me, and it felt like it was just for us.”

She continued, “I was really thinking about that place when I wrote this song. I wanted to go back there and soak it all up again. Writing about it helped me feel like I was back there, in a place that is timeless. But of course, more than being about a specific place, this song is really about a relationship and how it makes me feel.”

You can listen to “Tricky Questions” above, and check out Allo Darlin’s European tour dates below.