Allo Darlin’ Announce The First Of Their 2023 Reunion Shows (And Potentially New Music)

Allo Darlin’ returned to social media today to tell fans that they’ll be reuniting for some London shows this year — and potentially even new music.

“Allo Darlin’ played our last show in London just over 6 years ago,” the band shared in a new statement. “A lot has happened since then, some good, some bad. During those first confusing months of the pandemic, we spoke to each other often, from Norway, Australia and England… We missed each other and we missed the music.”

“AD started up in the days of Myspace, when a European or American tour could be organised by sending or by receiving messages from strangers. It was liberating and exciting. We found friendship, solace and love through music,” they continued. “In the years we were active as a band, the musical landscape changed, and we got older too. It was hard, if not impossible to make a living from music, at least the type of music we made. This is even more true today.”

The indie band first formed in 2008 before breaking up in 2016 for a number of reasons, including members becoming parents and pursuing other musical projects.

Allo Darlin’s first announced show will be held on October 27 at Kent’s Ramsgate Music Hall. Tickets are available starting this Friday at 10 a.m. UK time.

