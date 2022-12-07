Alvvays dropped the music video for “Many Mirrors” off their recent album, Blue Rev.

After Stardew Valley‘s creator Eric Barone heard the song, he decided to collaborate with the indie band on developing some super sick visuals for it.

The result? A colorful animated video that follows a character through different moments, including floating through space on a Christmas stocking. There’s also a fun yellow creature in a party hat who joins her along on this mysterious journey.

“It’s not every day I get an email from a cool band like Alvvays,” Barone shared in a statement. “When I learned they were fans of Stardew Valley, it felt like a real honor.”

“The whole album is fantastic, but the song ‘Many Mirrors’ had a pure, adventurous energy to it that really resonated with me,” he added. “I took that feeling and used it to create a visual world in my mind’s eye… and that’s what ultimately turned into this video. I had a lot of fun making it, and I’m really happy to be able to contribute, in a small way, to the band’s story!”

Barone also expressed a similar message on Twitter, noting that Alvvays gave him an early listen of their popular 2022 album.

Hey everyone, I'd like to share a cool thing I made… it's a music video for the band, Alvvays. Some of the band members are Stardew Valley fans & we started talking. I got an early listen to their new album, and the song "Many Mirrors" resonated with mehttps://t.co/MkcNpurLf3 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 7, 2022

Watch Alvvays’ new music video for “Many Mirrors” above.