Alvvays Return To Indie-Pop Glory On ‘Blue Rev’

Of all the factors that are considered when planning the release of an album — booking promotional interviews, plotting the support concert tour, picking which band photo looks the least awkward — the most underrated element is seasonal.

Too few artists are self-aware about the time of year when their music hits most effectively. Beyoncé, of course, gets it — she put out her latest LP, the upbeat dance-obsessed fantasia Renaissance, in the heart of the summer. That’s precisely where it belonged. Big Thief, on the other hand, released one of the finest road-trip albums of modern times, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, in February. Clearly, this is a record that demanded to arrive in April or May, in the dewy midst of spring, a time of year when the road inevitably beckons.

Thankfully, the Canadian dream-pop band Alvvays appears to be attuned to their unique seasonal appropriateness. On their first two records, 2014’s Alvvays and 2017’s Antisocialites, they established themselves as the finest contemporary practitioners of what I’ll classify as sweater-weather music. There are two ways to define sweater-weather music — first, it’s the kind of song that somehow conveys a certain melancholy chilliness while also sounding warm and engaging, typically via a mix of an emotionally restrained vocal, laidback and vaguely retro instrumentation, and an indelible melody. Second (and more succinctly) sweater-weather music sounds at least a little like Yo La Tengo’s “Autumn Sweater.”

All of this is to say that the third Alvvays album due on Friday, Blue Rev, is perfectly timed for early October. I have played my promo stream many times in the past several weeks, and I swear the album has steadily improved as the temperature has steadily declined. Watching the leaves outside my office window change color has added new shadings to the songs. The necessity of wearing an extra layer of clothing whenever I venture outside has seemingly made the music sound more layered. I think you catch my drift. This is sweater-weather music through and through.

Accentuating the autumnal pleasure of it all is the passage of time between Alvvays releases. Waiting five years for Blue Rev undoubtedly makes it seem more special, even if the album doesn’t sound like it took five years to make or, really, all that radically different from what Alvvays has always done. If you know the first two records, you will not be surprised by the third. It’s true that the basic tracks — per the instruction of producer Shawn Everett, best known in indie circles for his sterling work with The War On Drugs and Alabama Shakes — were recorded live with a new and energetic rhythm section, which makes Blue Rev the hardest rocking Alvvays album to date. (I realize this might seem like a meaningless distinction, like describing Diet Mountain Dew as the healthiest form of toxic waste. But the guitars on this record really are heavy in the relative sense.)

This is most apparent on the spitefully surging “Pomeranian Spinster,” in which singer Molly Rankin insists “I’m going to get what I want / I don’t care who it hurts” with her best Justine Frischmann-esque sneer. You can also hear this feisty new ‘tude in the pre-release single “Very Online Guy,” a droll and discordant character study about a familiar type of internet nitwit who “likes to hit reply / he’s incredibly vigilant / hair with the feathered wings / he likes to pull the strings.” On one of the album’s best songs, “Velveteen,” Alvvays even take on the arena synth-rock sheen of another past collaborator of Everett’s, The Killers, with unprecedented swagger.