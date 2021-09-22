Australian punks Amyl And The Sniffers are back in a big way on their sophomore album Comfort To Me, which dropped earlier this month. Despite a more polished studio sound, the band’s brash and snotty songwriting is still on full display here, with driving arrangements and shredding solos.

To celebrate the new album, guitarist Dec Martens sat down to talk Blood Sugar Sex Magik, opening for Foo Fighters, and Seinfeld in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Rock band from Melbourne.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Hopefully they won’t have to remember it, hopefully we’re still playing with hip replacements like all the other rock bands

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Hamburg.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Lobby Loyde, he’s the godfather of Aussie rock. He played loud and looked cool and that’s how I try to be myself.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

In Porto, Portugal. We ordered a Portuguese style chicken and chips and it was insane. Everyone had grease on their fingers but it tasted so good.

What album do you know every word to?

Blood Sugar Sex Magik by Red Hot Chili Peppers.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

I saw Power Trip play at Roskilde and it was sick.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I’m still trying to figure that out myself, but can’t go wrong with a tshirt, jeans and some doc’s

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Ringo Starr.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Bow River” by Cold Chisel.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

How to sound interesting in an interview.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

One that’s signed by the artist and worth lots of money.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We had a weird hotel room in Brussels with three single beds lined up and an open showers like a change room for a footy club and two toilets one which had poo on it

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I was in Brisbane hungover, it was nice and humid. I was with our booking agent and he got a call asking if we’d play with Foo Fighters for a stadium show. He got off the phone and we compared credit cards while cleaning up spilt washing powder. Then I got on a bus and got “BAD BOY FOR LOVE” tattooed.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

If AC/DC comes on, it stays on.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My mum raised me and taught me all her wisdom. She also paid all my public drinking fines up until the last one. No one can top that

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Wear more black, oversized shirts aren’t cool either.

What’s the last show you went to?

I saw COFFIN play at The Tote.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Seinfeld.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Steamed Hams.

Comfort To Me is out now on ATO Records. Listen here.