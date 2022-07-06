The debut album from prodigious jazz and hip-hop duo of Domi & JD Beck, Not Tight, is due out on July 27. Signed to Anderson. Paak’s new Apeshit Records label, as well as the esteemed Blue Note Records, Domi & JD Beck‘s debut promises to be one of the year’s most exciting. The cast of featured guests is fairly ridiculous, with appearances on the album from Herbie Hancock, Snoop Dogg, Thundercat, Busta Rhymes, and Mac DeMarco. And of course, Paak himself will appear on two of the album’s tracks, including the song du jour, “Take A Chance.”

On this latest single, Beck’s already uncanny snare and Domi’s synth bass come in as Paak starts rapping like he’s in an intimate jazz club, spitting, “God won’t give me more than I can handle, rich but I can’t afford to have s scandal.” The comes in with a shimmering tone as the duo sings for the first time on record. Then as the song shifts into a compelling second movement, Domi’s keys guide Paak’s rhymes before Beck’s assault on the drums lay a canvas for Paak to sing hypnotically. Paak hasn’t come across this laser-focused and well… serious, in quite some time. It’s almost as if he’s reliving a part of his own story and rise to fame, through the eyes and talents of his protégés.

Paak also directed the playful video for “Take A Chance,” which sees the three artists taking a curious road trip, and features The Free Nationals. Watch it above.

Not Tight is out on 07/29 via Apeshit/Blue Note Records. Pre-order it here.