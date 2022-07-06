Indie

Anderson .Paak Joins Prodigious Jazz-Hop Duo Domi & JD Beck On ‘Take A Chance’

TwitterStaff Writer

The debut album from prodigious jazz and hip-hop duo of Domi & JD Beck, Not Tight, is due out on July 27. Signed to Anderson. Paak’s new Apeshit Records label, as well as the esteemed Blue Note Records, Domi & JD Beck‘s debut promises to be one of the year’s most exciting. The cast of featured guests is fairly ridiculous, with appearances on the album from Herbie Hancock, Snoop Dogg, Thundercat, Busta Rhymes, and Mac DeMarco. And of course, Paak himself will appear on two of the album’s tracks, including the song du jour, “Take A Chance.”

On this latest single, Beck’s already uncanny snare and Domi’s synth bass come in as Paak starts rapping like he’s in an intimate jazz club, spitting, “God won’t give me more than I can handle, rich but I can’t afford to have s scandal.” The comes in with a shimmering tone as the duo sings for the first time on record. Then as the song shifts into a compelling second movement, Domi’s keys guide Paak’s rhymes before Beck’s assault on the drums lay a canvas for Paak to sing hypnotically. Paak hasn’t come across this laser-focused and well… serious, in quite some time. It’s almost as if he’s reliving a part of his own story and rise to fame, through the eyes and talents of his protégés.

Paak also directed the playful video for “Take A Chance,” which sees the three artists taking a curious road trip, and features The Free Nationals. Watch it above.

Not Tight is out on 07/29 via Apeshit/Blue Note Records. Pre-order it here.

Listen To This
On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists In July
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×