If you haven’t been hipped to Domi & JD Beck yet, a good primer is the keyboardist and drummer’s four minute tribute to Madvillainy. The two classically-trained prodigies are well-versed in the finer points of jazz, as much as they are dexterous hip-hop instrumentalists, and it made them one of our artists to watch last month. Signed to Anderson .Paak’s Apeshit Records, the pair have just announced their debut album, and it’s set to feature appearances from Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Mac DeMarco, and of course, Paak.

At 21 and 18, respectively, Domi and Beck are already at the top of their game — they even co-wrote Silk Sonic’s hit “Skate.” But it’s what they do with their own work that showcases why they’re true game-changers ushering in the next era of jazz music. Take their latest single “Whatup,” a spaced-out number that starts with Domi’s unassuming keys, that quickly give way to Beck’s frenzied snare-dominant drums, before they keyboard shoots straight to another dimension.

There’s a lot to like about this duo, who represent a glimpse into the future of jazz. And it’s their well-rounded approach that isn’t confined by any boundaries — neither stylistic nor academic — that’s going to keep them rising deeper into mainstream consciousness.

Listen to “Whatup” above and check out the album art and tracklist for Not Tight below.

1. “Louna’s Intro”

2. “Whatup”

3. “Sile”

4. “Bowling” (feat. Thundercat)

5. “Not Tight”

6. “Two Shrimps”(feat. Mac DeMarco)

7. “U DOn’t Have To Rob Me”

8. “Moon” (feat. Herbie Hancock)

9. “Duke”

10. “Take A Chance” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

11. “Space Mountain”

12. “Pilot” (feat. Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak)

13. “Whoa” (feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel)

14. “Sniff”

15. “Thank U”

Not Tight is out on 07/29 via Apeshit/Blue Note Records. Pre-order it here.