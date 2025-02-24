What Song Is In The ‘Andor’ Season 2 Trailer?

The best Star Wars show is almost back.

Disney+ has released the trailer for season 2 of Andor, the Rogue One prequel series that follows Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) as he becomes an increasingly important player in the Rebel Alliance.

Revolution is in the air, and fittingly, the trailer is set to a rebellious song: “The Revolution Starts Now” from the 2004 album of the same name by working class hero Steve Earle (he was also very good in The Wire!). Is it jarring hearing a “real” song, not a John Williams or John Williams-inspired score, in a trailer for a Star Wars project? Sure is. And yet! It works.

Watch the trailer above.

“One of the great thrills of making Andor is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries,” creator Tony Gilroy. “They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in season 2.”

Andor season 2, which also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn, and Forest Whitaker, premieres on April 22.