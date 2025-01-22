The prequel to Rogue One, which itself is a prequel to Star Wars, is exactly what a Star Wars show should be . And fortunately, after a long break, it’s coming back for a second and final season soon. Here’s everything to know.

In the Disney+ era, there’s been seven live-action Star Wars shows: The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew. Of those, The Mandalorian is the most popular (it’s even being turned into a movie ), Skeleton Crew is the most Stranger Things-y, and The Book of Boba Fett has the most Hutt twins . But Andor is the best.

Plot

Andor season 2 will bridge the gap between the ending of Andor season 1, in which Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) demands that Rebel leader Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) either kill him or recruit him, and Rogue One. “I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film,” Luna shared to Entertainment Weekly.

Disney+ has yet to release an official synopsis for season 2, but the cast and creator Tony Gilroy have given some hints about what fans can expect.

“He’s a man fully committed to the Rebellion,” Luna told Empire about Cassian. “It’s someone who has to ascend. There’s a huge mountain for him to climb in order to [become] the guy we meet in Rogue One.”

At Disney’s D23 event, he teased:

“This second part of our story will follow Cassian over the period of four years as he grows into the rebel hero we see fulfill his destiny with the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One. Every slice of time charts Cassian’s evolution into our revolution, but in this season, the stakes are greater, the enemy is more organized, and the clock is ticking. As the imperial threat grows and the lines have become more dangerous, Cassian is fueled by a sense of high purpose: to fight for freedom and a better tomorrow.”

The La Máquina actor also hyped the (re)introduction of K-2, a fan favorite droid from Rogue One. “From an audience perspective, they’ve probably made their own story about how Cassian and K-2 got to work together,” he said. “It tells you a lot about Cassian that his best friend is a droid. And a droid he had to reprogram. But how did that actually happen and who was he before? Those questions are going to be answered.” (Another Rogue One character in Andor season 2? Imperial baddie Orson Krennic, played by Ben Mendelsohn.)

The positive response to Andor, which was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys and appeared on numerous Best Shows Of 2022 lists, gave creator Tony Gilroy the flexibility to take creative chances in season 2. “The critical appreciation of the show was really helpful, if not essential, in helping Disney choke down the price of what this is,” he told Empire (the two seasons reportedly cost a collective $645 million). “In terms of creative notes, no one has come to me and said, ‘No, they shouldn’t say that.'”

Cast

Much of the Andor season 1 cast will be back in season 2, including Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Denise Gough as Deedra Meero, and Kyle Soller as Syril Karn.

Oscar winner Forest Whitaker is confirmed to return as Saw Gerrera, as is Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic. And don’t forget Alan Tudyk as K-2SO!