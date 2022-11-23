I was skeptical, too. I read the reviews that Disney+’s Andor “is the cure for Star Wars ennui” (Vulture), “differs from every Star Wars series before it, in the best ways” (TVLine), and is a “rich, patient story of how a rebellion sparks into flame” (Variety). But I chalked the excitement up to lowered expectations following the twin (suns) disappointment of The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. My doubt remained after watching the first two episodes — but by the end of episode three, I was hooked. By the end of episode 10, I was ready to call Andor one of the best TV shows of the year.

If you haven’t given Andor a shot yet, either because you’re sick of Star Wars or because there’s no Baby Yoda, now’s the time to do it. It’s a four-day holiday weekend for many folks, and the first two episodes of the Tony Gilroy-created series (he wrote and directed Michael Clayton, folks) are airing on TV on ABC, FX, and Freeform. Or you can watch all 12 episodes — including the finale, which debuted today — on Disney+. What sounds better to you? Making awkward small talk with your relatives, or spending eight to nine hours with this cool guy? Believe the hype.

“It is long format to get the chance to go deep into the story of all these people. And I believe we are so lucky to have Tony Gilroy writing this, because his writing is so specific. It’s so complex and so real,” star Diego Luna told Uproxx. “There’s not a single moment that happens because someone said like, ‘Oh, I like the grass. Let’s have that cartoon walking in the grass.’ No. No. No. It’s grass because of something. There is an answer for every question in his writing and that, specificity, is beautiful.”

You know what’s also beautiful? A Star Wars show/movie that isn’t bogged down by tedious flashbacks and Muppet Baby versions of legacy characters and fill-in-the-blank storytelling about Han Solo’s dice, or whatever. For that, I’m thankful for Andor.