Last month, indie icon Andy Shauf announced his new album Norm: “The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way,” he said. “But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you’re going to realize that it’s sinister.” So far, he’s released “Wasted On You” and now “Catch Your Eye,” a stunning, memorable ballad.

“Catch Your Eye” is fragile and soft, centering on the immensity of longing: “I need to meet you / I need to catch your eye,” he repeats innocently, though there’s a subtly dark edge to the determination. However, the animated video by Mary Vertulfo that accompanies the song is wholesome. “Catch Your Eye” falls as the second track on the LP, following “Wasted On You.”

In our 2020 interview with Shauf, he discussed growing up in a Christian household surrounded by secular music. “Yeah, my dad was really into Southern gospel music but also pretty into ABBA,” he explained. “I was in a worship band all through school, and we would try and make the worship songs punk. [So,] I would play punk beats. Really embarrassing.

Watch the full video for “Catch Your Eye” above.

Norm is due out on 02/10/2023 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.