Andy Shauf Drops A Pair Of Gentle Singles, ‘Satan’ And ‘Jacob Rose’

In September, Andy Shauf announced his new album Wilds and released it a couple days later. Despite being so fresh off a batch of fresh music, Shauf returns with more new material today, this time via a pair of new serene-skewing singles, “Satan” and “Jacob Rose.”
Shauf says of “Satan”:
“When I was young, there were a few years where I wasn’t allowed to celebrate Hallowe’en. The church that I grew up in was saying that Hallowe’en was ‘The Devil’s Day’ and that it had its roots in satanic rituals. After a few years of this, my parents realized it was a bit silly to deny us our free candy and let us resume. The Christianity that I was brought up in said that believers went to heaven and non-believers went to hell. A sort of cartoon-like simplification of ancient texts. So with the lyrics of this song, I was trying to take this cartoon-like simplification of life (and death) and pair it with a cartoon-like version of this Christian hell. Where after you complete a long and disciplined life, you find yourself holding a bite-sized chocolate bar stapled to an invitation to a Hallowe’en pool party with Satan himself.”
Listen to both new songs above and check out Shauf’s upcoming tour dates below.
02/17 — Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge *
* with Yves Jarvis
^ with Haley Heyndrickx
# with Helena Deland
~ with Cassandra Jenkins