Andy Shauf Drops A Pair Of Gentle Singles, ‘Satan’ And ‘Jacob Rose’

In September, Andy Shauf announced his new album Wilds and released it a couple days later. Despite being so fresh off a batch of fresh music, Shauf returns with more new material today, this time via a pair of new serene-skewing singles, “Satan” and “Jacob Rose.”

Shauf says of “Satan”:

“When I was young, there were a few years where I wasn’t allowed to celebrate Hallowe’en. The church that I grew up in was saying that Hallowe’en was ‘The Devil’s Day’ and that it had its roots in satanic rituals. After a few years of this, my parents realized it was a bit silly to deny us our free candy and let us resume. The Christianity that I was brought up in said that believers went to heaven and non-believers went to hell. A sort of cartoon-like simplification of ancient texts. So with the lyrics of this song, I was trying to take this cartoon-like simplification of life (and death) and pair it with a cartoon-like version of this Christian hell. Where after you complete a long and disciplined life, you find yourself holding a bite-sized chocolate bar stapled to an invitation to a Hallowe’en pool party with Satan himself.”

Listen to both new songs above and check out Shauf’s upcoming tour dates below.

02/17 — Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge *

02/18 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe

02/19 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

02/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Music Hall *

02/22 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

02/23 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

02/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

02/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

02/26 — Orlando, FL @ The Social *

02/27 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon *

03/01 — Houston, TX @ Heights Theater *

03/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

03/04 — Ft Worth, TX @ Tulip’s *

03/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

03/07 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

03/08 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

03/09 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

03/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall ^

03/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 #

03/15 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater #

03/16 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #

03/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/19 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

03/21 — Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

03/22 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

03/24 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

03/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room #

03/26 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar #

03/27 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/29 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

03/30 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

03/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/01 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/02 — Waverly, RI @ The United Theatre

04/03 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/18 — Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn #

04/19 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne #

04/20 — Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa #

04/21 — Paris, FR @ Trianon #

04/22 — Rouen, FR @ Le 106 #

04/23 — Luxembourg, LU @ Kulturfabrik #

04/24 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg #

04/25 — Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown #

04/26 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje #

04/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen #

04/29 — Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds #

04/30 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb #

05/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Knust #

05/03 — Berlin, DE @ Silent Green #

05/05 — Bruxelles, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival #

05/06 — Cologne, DE @ Luxor #

05/07 — Genk, BE @ Little Waves Festival #

05/09 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon #

05/10 — Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall #

05/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Drygate #

05/12 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla #

05/13 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #

05/14 — Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers #

05/15 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk #

05/16 — London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire #

05/18 — Belfast, UK @ Empire #

05/19 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory #

* with Yves Jarvis

^ with Haley Heyndrickx

# with Helena Deland

~ with Cassandra Jenkins