Music festivals are finally back in full-swing, and after canceling their 2020 and 2021 iterations, Tennessee festival Big Ears plots its 2022 return. Inviting over 100 artists to perform across more than a dozen venues, Big Ears is set to make a massive comeback.

Big Ears 2022 officially kicks off in early spring, taking place over the weekend of March 24 to 27 in Knoxville. Unveiling their full lineup Tuesday, the festival reveals they have booked artists like Andy Shauf, Animal Collective, Moses Sumney, Kim Gordon, Sparks, Yves Tumor, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Low, Mdou Moctar, Sudan Archives, William Tyler, Cassandra Jenkins, and many more to take the stage.

Alongside the lineup announcement, Big Ear’s states their mission is to “is to work with artists, audiences, and communities to create joyful and transcendent cultural experiences that defy boundaries, fuel curiosity, ignite the spirit, and nourish the soul.” Rather than taking over one large park or arena, Big Ears is instead spread out over the heart of downtown Knoxville, putting on shows in historic theaters, clubs, and unique alternative performance spaces within walking distance of one another.

Watch Big Ears’ 2022 announcement video and see their full lineup above.

Weekend festival passes for Big Ears go on sale 9/16, at noon ET. Get them here.