Angel Olsen is always up to something. Last year, she unveiled the seismic indie-folk album Big Time, which came with an accompanying film. She announced a new EP called Forever Means last month, and she shared the title track today.

“Forever Means” possesses the endearing twang of her last LP, as well as the intimate, vulnerable ambiance. In emotive croons, she explores the ephemeral nature of everything: “Forget all I said just look at the way / We are when we’re there together / Each moment arrives and then disappears but the searching goes on / Forever.”

“I was somewhere traveling,” Olsen said in a press release, “stopped for a few days and wandering the city, and I was thinking ‘what does ‘forever’ really mean? What are the things I’m seeking in friendship or love, and how can ‘forever’ be attainable if we’re always changing?’”

The song explores the meaning of forever as she contemplates aloud: “Forever forever / Forever means always looking / Forever means trying to see / Forever means saying what’s on your mind,” she sings, unhurried and thoughtful. It comes with a cinematic, nostalgic lyric video that captures the gorgeousness of the music.

Listen to “Forever Means” above.

Forever Means is out 4/14 via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.