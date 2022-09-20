Angel Olsen Pitchfork 2021
Getty Image
Indie

Angel Olsen Reveals Her Tour Dates Supporting Her ‘Big Time’ Album

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Angel Olsen is finally taking her critically acclaimed Big Time album on the road. Beginning Monday, September 26, Olsen will play several shows across Europe.

She will arrive to the states in January, kicking off her North American tour at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA.

For the Europe dates, Olsen will be supported by Tomberlin, and for the American dates, she will be Erin Rae.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

09/26 — Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio ^
09/27 — Lisbon, PT @Capitólio ^
09/29 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera ^
09/30 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^
10/01 — Lyon, FR @ L’ Epicerie Moderne ^
10/02 — Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^
10/04 — Munich, DE @ Strom ^
10/05 — Vienna, AT @ WUK ^
10/06 — Warsaw, PL @ Palladium ^
10/07 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ^
10/09 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns ^
10/10 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^
10/11 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ^
10/13 — Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^
10/14 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan ^
10/15 — Leuven, BE @ Het Depot ^
10/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^
10/18 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^
10/19 — Bath, UK @ The Forum ^
10/21 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ^
10/22 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ^
10/24 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^
01/20 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #
01/21 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater #
01/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center #
01/24 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory #
01/25 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre #
01/27 — Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall #
01/28 — St Louis MO @ The Factory #
01/31 — Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre #
02/01 — Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre #
02/02 — Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre #
02/03 — Pittsburgh PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre #
02/04 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall #
02/07 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #
02/08 — Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre #
02/09 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage #
02/10 — Richmond, VA @ The National #

^ = with Tomberlin supporting
# = with Erin Rae supporting

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
×