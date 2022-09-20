Angel Olsen is finally taking her critically acclaimed Big Time album on the road. Beginning Monday, September 26, Olsen will play several shows across Europe.

She will arrive to the states in January, kicking off her North American tour at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA.

For the Europe dates, Olsen will be supported by Tomberlin, and for the American dates, she will be Erin Rae.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

09/26 — Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio ^

09/27 — Lisbon, PT @Capitólio ^

09/29 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera ^

09/30 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

10/01 — Lyon, FR @ L’ Epicerie Moderne ^

10/02 — Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^

10/04 — Munich, DE @ Strom ^

10/05 — Vienna, AT @ WUK ^

10/06 — Warsaw, PL @ Palladium ^

10/07 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ^

10/09 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns ^

10/10 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^

10/11 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ^

10/13 — Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^

10/14 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan ^

10/15 — Leuven, BE @ Het Depot ^

10/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^

10/18 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

10/19 — Bath, UK @ The Forum ^

10/21 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ^

10/22 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ^

10/24 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^

01/20 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

01/21 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater #

01/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center #

01/24 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory #

01/25 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre #

01/27 — Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall #

01/28 — St Louis MO @ The Factory #

01/31 — Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre #

02/01 — Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre #

02/02 — Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre #

02/03 — Pittsburgh PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre #

02/04 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall #

02/07 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

02/08 — Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre #

02/09 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage #

02/10 — Richmond, VA @ The National #

^ = with Tomberlin supporting

# = with Erin Rae supporting