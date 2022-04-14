Tomberlin has released several therapeutic songs ahead of the release of her upcoming second album, I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This.... On her latest, “Sunstruck,” she finds solace in her own company.

In the Ryan Schnackenberg-directed visual, we see Tomberlin in a photoshoot, applying and removing her makeup, riding through the city in a car, and walking along the beach. The beach is where she ends her day, basking in the sounds of the ocean and in the sight of the sun setting.

“This is an aerial view love song that is also not a love song,” said Tomberlin in a statement. “It is more a love song to forced distance, time alone with yourself, letting go, searching for yourself and the healing that takes place when you make those things an active focus in your life,” says Sarah Beth Tomberlin. “These things are choices, they don’t just happen on their own. You can choose to practice them or you can choose stagnancy. This is a love song to the growth that often can take place if you choose to tend to your own life’s garden.”

Check out “Sunstruck” above.

I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This… is out 4/29 via Saddle Creek. Pre-save it here.