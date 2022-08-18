Angel Olsen’s new album Big Time was a refreshing, powerful pivot to country that grappled with grief and gratitude. The singer has been promoting the album with an awesome tour and late-night television performances. She’s back with more of the latter; last night she brought “All the Good Times” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The performance is bewitching as Olsen sways on stage and hypnotizes the audience with her silky voice. She ends the song by thanking Fallon and Demi Lovato in her theatrical voice, as well as wishing Lovato a happy birthday.

She announced in May that she will be releasing an accompanying film for the album, writing, “At the time of my mothers passing I kept having these super visual dreams about time travel. Later on I decided I’d name the record Big Time, not only because of the song but also as a kind of wink to time expansion and change. When I approached Kimberly Stuckwisch about making these videos, I thought it would be cool to include the storyline of one of the dreams I’d had, and really use it as a way to tell the story of the songs.”

Watch her performance of “All the Good Times” above.