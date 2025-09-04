Animal Collective were indie kings in the 2000s and among their most revered works from the era is the 2005 album Feels. That project has been around for two decades now and the band is celebrating with some tantalizing new releases.
One is Feels 20th Anniversary, which features the original album along with a bonus disc of nine B-sides and previously unreleased demos. Among them is a demo of “Grass,” which the band has shared today (September 4). The other is FEELSLive 04/05, which was recorded live to MiniDisc in 2004 and 2005.
Feels 20th Anniversary is available on 3LP, 2CD, and digital, while FEELSLive 04/05 will be on cassette, MiniDisc, and digital. The digital releases for both are set for October 17.
Listen to “Grass (Demo)” above. Below, find the cover art and tracklists for Feels 20th Anniversary and FEELSLive 04/05.
Animal Collective’s Feels 20th Anniversary Album Cover Artwork
Animal Collective’s Feels 20th Anniversary Tracklist
Disc 1
1. “Did You See The Words”
2. “Grass”
3. “Flesh Canoe”
4. “The Purple Bottle”
5. “Bees”
6. “Banshee Beat”
7. “Daffy Duck”
8. “Loch Raven”
9. “Turn Into Something”
Disc 2 (B-sides & demos)
1. “Must Be Treeman”
2. “Fickle Cycle”
3. “People”
4. “Tikwid”
5. “My Favorite Colors”
6. “Banshee Beat (demo)”
7. “Bees (demo)”
8. “Grass (demo)”
9. “Tikwid (demo)”
Animal Collective’s FEELSLive 04/05 Album Cover Artwork
Animal Collective’s FEELSLive 04/05 Tracklist
1. “Wastered (Live Bowery Ballroom 8/15/04)”
2. “Loch Raven (Live Haverford College 4/23/05)”
3. “Did You See The Words Edit (Live Haverford College 4/23/05)”
4. “Fickle Cycle (Live Ottobar 11/19/04)”
5. “Grass (Live Ottobar 11/19/04)”
6. “Daffy Duck (Live Ottobar 11/19/04)”
7. “Turn Into Something (Live Coltrane 4/22/05)”
8. “Sponge Luke (Live Bowery Ballroom 8/15/04)”*
* bonus track on physical formats only
Feels 20th Anniversary is out 10/17 via Domino. Find more information here.
FEELSLive 04/05 is out 10/17 via Domino. Find more information here.