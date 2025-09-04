Animal Collective were indie kings in the 2000s and among their most revered works from the era is the 2005 album Feels. That project has been around for two decades now and the band is celebrating with some tantalizing new releases.

One is Feels 20th Anniversary, which features the original album along with a bonus disc of nine B-sides and previously unreleased demos. Among them is a demo of “Grass,” which the band has shared today (September 4). The other is FEELSLive 04/05, which was recorded live to MiniDisc in 2004 and 2005.

Feels 20th Anniversary is available on 3LP, 2CD, and digital, while FEELSLive 04/05 will be on cassette, MiniDisc, and digital. The digital releases for both are set for October 17.

Listen to “Grass (Demo)” above. Below, find the cover art and tracklists for Feels 20th Anniversary and FEELSLive 04/05.