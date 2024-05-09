Animal Collective was a (perhaps the) defining force in 2000s indie music, and part of that esteemed body of work was the 2004 album Sung Tongs. The project turns 20 years old this year, so the group is honoring the occasion with a fresh reissues. Aside from a rerelease of the album, there’s also a new live album, Sung Tongs Live At The Theatre At Ace Hotel.

The live album recording comes from a 2018 show where Avey Tare and Panda Bear (the only two band members to perform on the album, which was originally credited to just the duo) played the full album.

Both projects come in lovely vinyl editions, too: “canary yellow & ruby red” for Sung Tongs and “neon orange & light green” for the live album.

Listen to the live version of “Kids On Holiday” above and check out the cover art and tracklists for both releases below.