Anna Meredith has had a fascinating career in music so far. She was the composer-in-residence with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, she wrote and performed the score for Bo Burnham’s critically acclaimed 2018 film Eighth Grade, and her debut album, Varmints, won the Scottish Album Of The Year Award in 2016. She recently announced that her new album, Fibs, is set for release on October 25, and now she has shared a taste of the album, a new single called “Inhale Exhale.”

The song is built on a foundation of anticipation-building synths, an appropriate mood for a song that Meredith says is about the anxieties of life as a more reserved person: “‘Inhale Exhale’ is underpinned with lyrics exploring a more sinister and pessimistic take on what ‘living’ or having a ‘wild time’ might be for a cautious person like myself, so despite the upbeat feel, the opening line which sets the mood is, ‘You say you’re dancing in the deep end, but to me it looks like drowning.'” She also wrote of the track on Twitter, “I reckon it might be the most bangery pop pop I’ve written!”

Speaking of the album, Meredith previously said, “[Fibs are] lies — but nice friendly lies, little stories and constructions and daydreams and narratives that you make for yourself or you tell yourself.”

Listen to “Inhale Exhale” above.

Fibs is out October 25th via Black Prince Fury. Pre-order it here.