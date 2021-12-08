Indie Mixtape 20: Anxious Love To Watch Skateboarding Videos

One of the latest additions to the legendary roster of Run For Cover Records, Connecticut’s Anxious have been making a name for themselves over the last few years by finding the sonic and thematic middle ground between hardcore, emo, and ’90s alternative. After a string of impressive EPs, the quintet is finally ready to unleash their debut full-length album early next year.

To celebrate the new LP, drummer Jonny Camner sat down to talk Olivia Rodrigo, North Face slippers, work ethic, and more in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

King Fortunate The Prophet.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I would hope Little Green House would be remembered as an album where we did what we wanted to regardless of genre binary.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

We love playing Chicago many friends there and the shows have all been great. Just wish we didn’t always play there in the dead of winter.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I would probably say my dad, I get my work ethic and any musical talent from him. He’s an amazing guitar player without him I wouldn’t even have the opportunity to play the drums.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Indigo Burger in Newark, CA. I’m a sucker for a vegan spicy chicken sandwich! Shoutout Angel from Dare!

What album do you know every word to?

Trophy Eyes – Chemical Miracle

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

First that comes to mind is the first day of the Have Heart reunion. I will never forget the energy in the room when they started playing the first song of the set, “The Machinist.” INSANE.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I always like to wear I’m One Step Closer shorts and an online ceramics shirt. Naturally I must stay drippy wid it.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

HallofMeat on Instagram yo! Few things give me more pleasure than seeing people slam on skateboards.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

This last tour with Koyo my most frequently played song was definitely Settings App – “Webcage.” Super catchy hyperpop.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Well it’s Christmas so I was looking for some North Face slippers for my dad’s gift haha. “north face thermoball slippers”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

The Best Of Mac Dre Vol. 3 on vinyl everyone needs to listen to “Dreganomics” at least once I’m their life, you feel me?

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I won’t say who, but we had 14 people on the floor of a studio apartment that was covered head to toe in funkopops and memorabilia alike, with like purple tik tok lights.. it was unnerving for sure.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I am a connoisseur of bad tattoos so obviously my first one was a K on my ring finger for a girl and it was done with a homemade tattoo machine and pen ink. I was 17. I’m sorry, dad.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

If we are talking radio, like actual radio, any Olivia Rodrigo or Ariana Grande is worth keeping on before I plug in the aux cord.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Our singer Grady’s mom let me live with her for like over a year and straight-up treated me like her own son. Shout out Erika Allen for her unwavering kindness and love.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Stop getting tattoos and learn a rudiment or something haha.

What’s the last show you went to?

One Step Closer record release, creative group of DIY handsome boys. Go stream This Place You Know.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

The Grinch and yes, of course I mean the live-action one with Jim Carrey!

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Yo I make a mean bahn mi with my homemade pickled veggies. If you don’t know it’s a Vietnamese tofu and sriracha-based sandwich on a baguette, traditionally with pickled veggies. Obama would surely enjoy!

Little Green House is out January 21 on Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.