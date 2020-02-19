Indie

Experimental Producer Arca’s New Single ‘@@@@@’ Is Over An Hour Long

In recent years, Venezuelan producer Arca has worked with the likes of Kanye West, FKA Twigs, Frank Ocean, Blood Orange, Björk, and others. Not all of Arca’s work is that traditional-leaning, though. Case in point: She released a new song called “@@@@@” today, and it’s longer than most albums, as it runs for over an hour.

Given the song’s length, there’s a lot that goes on during the 62-minute track, like glitchy percussion, ambient soundscapes, and other experimental goodness. Arca said of the song in a statement:

“@@@@@ is a transmission broadcasted into this world from a speculative fictional universe in which the fundamentally analogue format of FM pirate radio remains one of few means to escape authoritarian surveillance powered by a hostage sentience gestated by a post-singularity AI. The host of the show, known as DIVA EXPERIMENTAL lives across multiple bodies in space in virtue of her persecution- in order to kill her, one would first have to find all of her bodies. The bodies that host her carry fetishes for paralinguistics, breaking the fourth wall and nurturing a mutant faith in love in the face of fear.”

If you have a free hour, listen to “@@@@@” above. Arca also has some upcoming tour dates, so find those below.

04/03 — The Hague, Netherlands @ Rewire Festival
04/25 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/27 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/28 — Boston, MA @ Royale
05/01 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Ave
05/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
05/12 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
05/14 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
06/18 — Barcelona, Spain @ Sonar By Night

