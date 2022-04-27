The hype for Arcade Fire‘s new album We has been building at an exponential rate. From cryptic mail to fans and singles like “The Lightning I, II” and “Age Of Anxiety” that offered promising previews of the 40-minute epic, fans have been growing more and more excited for the follow-up to the band’s 2017 LP Everything Now. With only a little over a week left until the unveiling of the album, the “Wake Up” performers have released another single “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” a hopeful ballad that offers help and inspiration: “I give you everything that’s mine / I give you my heart and my precious time,” sings vocalist Win Butler.

“There’s nothing saccharine about unconditional love in a world that is coming apart at the seams,” said Butler. “WE need each other, in all of our imperfection. ‘Lookout Kid’ is a reminder, a lullaby for the end times, sung to my son, but for everyone… Trust your heart, trust your mind, trust your body, trust your soul. Shit is going to get worse before it gets better, but it always gets better, and no one’s perfect. Let me say it again. No one’s perfect.”

Listen to “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” above.

We is out 5/6 via Columbia.